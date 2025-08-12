Clean Out Your Freezer Day returns Aug 24th

Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana (H4H) is calling on all Louisianans to make room for the upcoming hunting season by donating frozen goods during the annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day, taking place on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Following an incredible year in 2024, H4H is once again partnering with communities across the state to collect properly packaged, labeled, and dated game, fish, or other frozen protein—as well as other frozen foods—at dozens of drop-off locations.

While most Clean Out Your Freezer Day drop-off locations are open on August 24th only, everyone is encouraged to visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com to check all drop-off times and dates in their community. Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana (H4H) will accept any properly packaged, labeled, and dated game, fish, or other protein, as well as other frozen food at the multiple drop-off locations.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our outdoorsmen who continue to give back year after year,” said Julie Grunewald, Executive Director of Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana. “Especially during difficult times when cuts are being made to critical federal food assistance programs, the donations from Louisiana hunters and fishermen help fill a vital gap and make a real difference for families in need. This program is proof of the impact our outdoor community can have when we come together.”

More than 18,000 pounds of frozen goods were collected from Clean Out Your Freezer Day 2024. When we combine the amount of protein collected from this event with deer and other game donations made by LA Sportsmen throughout the year, H4H is donating XX of meat across the state. The distribution goes through the five major food banks in Louisiana, as well as direct to shelters and kitchens and other agencies.

With the support of local food banks, churches, and community betterment organizations, H4H hosts a 2025 Clean Out Your Freezer Day drop-off location in the following cities and regions:

Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Central

Clinton

Denham Springs

Eunice

Gonzales

Houma

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Marksville

Natchez

Natchitoches

New Orleans (Metairie)

Opelousas

Ruston (Dubach)

Shreveport (Bossier)

Slidell

St. Francisville

Thibodaux

Youngsville

Zachary

Winnfield

To find your local drop-off locations’ date and times, visit cleanoutyourfreezer.com.