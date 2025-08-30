Clay Higgins withdraws from Homeland Security Committee

In a letter published Friday, Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins withdrew from the House Homeland Security Committee, citing his opposition to the principles and agenda of the committee's new chairman.

“Over the course of my nine years in Congress, I have been a dedicated servant to We the People through the House Homeland Security Committee, fighting for the America First agenda, enforcement of American law, and security of American sovereignty,” Higgins wrote. “My Republican colleagues have chosen an alternate path for the Committee that I helped to build, a path more in alignment with the less conservative factions of our Conference, factions whose core principles are quite variant from my own conservative perspective on key issues like amnesty, ICE operations, and opposition to the surveillance state.”

Higgins continued, “Therefore, recognizing that I would be in opposition to the core principles and agenda of the newly elected Chairman, I withdraw my presence from the House Homeland Security Committee.”

Higgins said he would remain a member of the other committees he is involved in, including the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and the House Armed Services Committee.