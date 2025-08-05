Check your calendar: School is starting!

School is starting this week and next in Acadiana's parishes.

We pulled the school year calendar from each district's website, and you can find them by scrolling down. If your school or district isn't here, and you'd like it to be, send us an email at news@katctv.com

Here are the First Day of School for the districts in Acadiana:

Acadia – August 6

Evangeline – August 7

Iberia – August 7 (staggered days for Pre-K and Kindergarten)

Jeff Davis – August 8 (staggered days for Pre-K and Kindergarten)

Lafayette – August 7 (staggered start dates)

St. Landry – August 7

St. Martin – August 12

St. Mary – August 7

Vermilion – August 8

Here are the calendars: