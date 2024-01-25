Charles Bolar wins The Bayou Ball in back-to-back years

Swing dance has been a part of the Louisiana culture for years.

The Southern Creole Bayou Ball is new with it only being the 2nd annual event. Joesph Eddie said it was a way to continue the art of dancing.

“All I am doing is giving back,” said Eddie.” I wanted to find a way to showcase our historic roots and culture.”

The back-to-back winner of the Bayou Ball, Charles Bolar, always knew dancing was his passion.

“It's in me,” said Bolar. "I got a gift that God gave me, and it’s the Louisiana step.”

Bolar and Dwayne Wiltz bonded because of their love for swing-out music. One of them sang the style of music while the other danced to the tune so it worked out perfectly.

“We are like Batman and Superman,” said Wiltz. “I make the music and he dances to the music so we go hand in hand.”

Bolar lost a friend who hosted a swing-out class with him for the past few years. Courtney Simmons lost her life to cancer, and he wants to make an impact on the community just like she did.

“Let's all stick together,” said Bolar. “We are a Southern soul if we continue to build with one another, we will become powerful.”

