Catholic Charities reports donations in Texas Hill Country Disaster

Catholic Charities are reporting the relief they've provided to folks affected by the Texas Hill Country flooding.

"In a powerful display of faith in action, Catholic Charities agencies from across Louisiana and Southeast Texas united to support families affected by the devastating July 4th flooding in the Texas Hill Country. Through region-wide coordination and direct partnership with Catholic Charities of San Antonio, these agencies are providing 176 pallets of in-kind relief supplies and contributing more than $42,520 in gift cards and $175,580 in monetary donations to aid immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts," a release states.

All efforts are executed in direct partnership with Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who continue to provide on-the-ground emergency services and long-term recovery in Kerrville and surrounding flood-impacted communities, local officials say.

“Our region has long known what it means to be both in need and in solidarity with others,” said Kimberly Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “Organizing a one‑day, item‑specific drive gave our community a clear, concrete way to respond in compassion. Witnessing our neighbors give so generously and swiftly to help families in the Texas Hill Country reminds me that the Church, united in Christ, is a living conduit of mercy. It’s a sacred privilege to provide an organized avenue for people to live out their calling to charitable service in times of crisis.”

“The people of Southwest Louisiana have certainly had their share of storms and experienced the need for assistance from others,” said Sister Marie Josepha Kluczny, RSM, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana. “To see the community, in turn, give back to their neighbors now in need was heartwarming. Participating in this collaborative effort was a reminder of the Catholic Church's power, working as a single body united in Christ.”

Stephanie Sterling, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Diocese of Baton Rouge, added, “Louisiana is no stranger to the devastation caused by disasters. Being part of the Catholic Charities USA network allows us to stand with our brothers and sisters in their time of need. The generosity of our local community, combined with support from the broader southern region, ensures we can deliver meaningful assistance to survivors and help them begin to rebuild their lives.”

“The people of South Louisiana have weathered disasters large and small,” said Scott Belanger, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “Serving our neighbors is not just something we are called to do as Catholics—it is embedded in our culture.”

“The faithful of the Diocese of Beaumont and across the Catholic Charities network, like the Samaritan traveler who was neighbor to the robber’s victim, have responded to this disaster with the same richness of compassion and mercy,” said Carol Fernandez, President/CEO of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas. “It is our privilege to work with our sister agencies in Texas and Louisiana to provide help and create hope through the material and monetary donations collected that will help with immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts.”

The relief effort exemplifies the strength and unity of the Catholic Charities USA network, which allows local agencies to rapidly respond to disasters—both within their own communities and across diocesan lines—while preserving the dignity of survivors through direct, customized support, the release states.

“We are so very grateful for the outpouring of love for the Texas Hill Country community,” said J. Antonio Fernandez, President/CEO of Catholic Charities of San Antonio. “Support from around the country is received as love, respect, and dignity for our neighbors in need.”

As families in the Texas Hill Country continue to rebuild, Catholic Charities of San Antonio will remain in the region, offering emergency assistance, wraparound services, and the enduring hope that comes when the Body of Christ mobilizes in love, the release states.