Catholic Charities offers volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is inviting individuals, families, church groups, students, and businesses across Acadiana to make this summer a season of service by volunteering in programs that provide critical support to neighbors experiencing hunger, homelessness, disaster, and unsafe living conditions.

Each summer, many regular volunteers experience changes in schedules and routines due to vacations, travel, and school breaks.

To help continue meeting the growing needs of the community, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is launching a summer volunteer initiative to welcome new volunteers into four key ministry areas:

St. Joseph Diner — serving hot meals to hundreds of individuals daily

FoodNet Food Bank — sorting and distributing food to families across the region

Disaster Response — assisting families recovering from storms and emergencies

Rebuilding Together Acadiana — helping repair homes and build accessibility ramps for elderly and disabled homeowners

“Summer is an opportunity for our community to live out the call to love our neighbors through acts of service and solidarity,” said Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “As schedules and routines shift during the summer months, we invite individuals and families to dedicate some of that time to making a meaningful difference in the lives of neighbors facing hunger, hardship, and crisis.”

Catholic Charities of Acadiana encourages community members to consider setting aside just a few hours this summer to help feed the hungry, support disaster survivors, or improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents.

Interested volunteers can learn more and sign up at: https://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/volunteerwithus

Here's how the agency describes itself: Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable. Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates eleven programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty in Acadiana. Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned, and burying the dead.

