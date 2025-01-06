Carnival season begins with the raising of the Mardi Gras flags

Hope you've got all that Christmas stuff packed up, because Carnival season starts today!

Cities across Acadiana marked the official start of the Mardi Gras season by raising their Mardi Gras flags today:

LAFAYETTE: The city of Lafayette's Mardi Gras flag now flies above Lafayette Consolidated Government at half-mast next to the state's flag and the American flag out of respect to those lives lost in New Orleans during the Bourbon Street terrorist attack, some with ties to Acadiana.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet made an impactful speech, taking a moment of silence for those no longer with us. She maintained, however, that the flag symbolizes the Mardi Gras spirit persevering in the parish, as the community remains undeterred in its solidarity during this time.

For more Mardi Gras flag raisings and other happenings in your neighborhood through the season, click here.

We'll have video from several ceremonies tonight on KATC TV3.