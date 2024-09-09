Cancellations due to the storm

As Acadiana battens down the hatches and prepares for Francine, several events planned have been canceled or postponed.

Here are the ones we've received, arranged by parish. We'll update this list as we receive notifications. If you don't see your event listed here but you want it included, send the information to news@katctv.com

ACADIA PARISH

The upcoming Agriculture Symposium presented by LSU Eunice on Friday, September 13 has been postponed, school officials announced on Monday. No new date has been set for the symposium. The postponement is to allow expected clean up in the greater south Louisiana area with minimal traffic, while also taking into consideration the numerous travelers from throughout the state expected to attend.

CAMERON PARISH

If you are scheduled to appear for Criminal Court in the 38th Judicial District Court, Cameron Parish, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, it has been canceled. A new notice will be sent to you.

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Council on Aging Sugar Cane Luncheon, Dance and General Membership Meeting has been postponed from Friday, September 13, 2024 until Tuesday, September 17th, 2024. All other information remains the same. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. At New Iberia City Park, advanced ticket sales only.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The annual September 11 Meal of Remembrance honoring veterans and responders hosted by Once Was Inc., has been canceled. The meal was planned for 9/11 at the Lafayette Fire Department downtown.

The UL 9/11 Alumni Memorial Event planned for Wednesday has been canceled. Organizers say it is in the est of interest of everyone involved to cancel the event so that everyone can prep for the storm.

Due to the anticipated mid-week storm, the sewer repairs and road closures scheduled for the 200 and 300 blocks of South Washington Street have been canceled until further notice. Motorists who frequent this area may resume travel as normal. LUS recommends planning ahead by preparing your home and family for the upcoming weather by visiting LUS.org/storm-central/ [lus.org] for storm preparation tips.

The regular monthly Lafayette Airport Commission meeting , which was set for September 11, has been postponed and will now happen on September 18.

The public hearing and special Lafayette Parish School Board meeting to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum scheduled for September 11, 2024, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 18, 2024, due to the anticipated effects of Invest 91L on our district.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball program has canceled Tuesday night’s scheduled home match with McNeese at E.K. Long Gym due to the potential impacts associated with Tropical Storm Francine on the area. Fans are encouraged to visit the volleyball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com, and follow the Louisiana Volleyball social media channels, for all schedule updates. The Ragin’ Cajuns next home matches at E.K. Long Gym are scheduled for September 19-20 in the Ragin’ Cajuns Classic.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office TRIAD scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2024, in Eunice has been CANCELED due to the impending tropical storm / hurricane that is projected to be in our area Wednesday night – Thursday morning. In the interest of public safety, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz does not wish our elderly citizens to be exposed to any weather-related incidents that may be a threat to their safety on the roadways. The next TRIAD is scheduled on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 in Opelousas. We hope to see you there.