Cameron Parish officials issue mandatory evacuation order

The Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, using weather information from all available sources, is now issuing a Mandatory Order of Evacuation for the southern portion of the parish due to Tropical Storm Francine.

This includes all areas south of the Kelso Bayou Bridge on the west side of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and all areas south of the of the Intracoastal Waterway east of the Calcasieu Ship Channel as of 2:00PM on Monday, September 9, 2024. This includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake.

Here's an update to that: "There will be no Ambulance Service in the following evacuated areas of Cameron Parish after 6 pm tonight. Johnson Bayou, Little Florida, Long Beach, Gulf Breeze Beach, Constance Beach and Holly Beach. We will return once the evacuation has been lifted and it is safe to do so," officials say.

"We also strongly advise residents of Cameron Parish who live in an area not listed above, that are prone to flooding, to also take all preliminary precautions and finalize their evacuation preparation plans at this time due to Tropical Storm Francine. Campers/travel trailers should be removed from the areas of evacuation as well as low lying areas that historically flood," a release states.

Tropical Storm conditions and coastal flooding are likely to begin by the Tuesday afternoon hours and persist through Thursday. High winds, localized heavy rains, high water, downed trees, and power outages are to be expected with this system.

Residents are advised to monitor their local radio and television stations, NOAA weather radio and social media for broadcast concerning a tropical storm threat or future development for Cameron Parish.

There will be no roadblocks or road closures during the evacuation process.

Please stay apprised to your local weather and news outlets for updates.

For information concerning conditions or operations in Cameron Parish, please sign up for CodeRed alerts at http://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/CDC6FBDA894D [public.coderedweb.com] or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CameronParishOHSEP/ [facebook.com]

