Calcasieu Parish sheriff warns of "jury duty" scam

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillory is warning area residents of a scam that continuously surfaces.

Victims report receiving a phone call stating they have missed jury duty and they have fees associated with their absence that must be paid. The caller may claim to be a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and use a name of a current CPSO deputy. They instruct the victim to either purchase a prepaid card or make a payment using a Bitcoin kiosk to void the warrant and avoid arrest.

THIS IS A SCAM, the sheriff says.

Guillory wants residents to know that under no circumstance will a deputy ever ask for money or any form of payment in lieu of missing jury duty or for an active warrant. Sheriff Guillory wants to remind residents of a few tips to use to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

· Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision. Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly.

· Verify the legitimacy of the request and information before sending any money

· Never send money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail.

“These scammers are preying on fear and urgency, threatening arrest if you are non-compliant,” stated Sheriff Guillory. “There are several warning signs to look for to spot a scam and possibly save yourself from becoming a victim. Be wary if the requester is asking you for personal information or bank account numbers. The suspect will normally ask for payment via wire transfers or gift cards and may direct you to not tell anyone and to stay on the phone until the transactions are complete. Always verify requests through official channels before taking any action.”