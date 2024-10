The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Red Flag Warning for very low relative humidity values and elevated winds, effective from 8 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. In addition, several burn bans have been issued in the state, including parts of Acadiana.

Parishes under a burn ban:

Acadia Parish

Allen Parish

Caldwell Parish

Caddo Parish

De Soto Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish

St. Landry Parish

Union Parish