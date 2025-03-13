Boating Education Lagniappe Day set for April

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be hosting the 14th annual "Boating Education Lagniappe Day" on April 26 at nine different locations across the state.

During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators boating education course and boating education certification and lunch, with some locations also providing door prizes all free of charge.

LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register for one of the nine classes, you can visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Course Near You”.

Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete the approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.

The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association along with other business partners help make annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day possible across the state.

Below is the list of boating education lagniappe class locations and sponsors:

Claiborne Parish - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lake Claiborne State Park

225 State Park Rd.

Homer, LA 71040

Sponsors: Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Sam Dowies, Coca Cola of Minden, Michael’s Men Store, River Cities Machine, Homer Motor Supply, Bass Pro Shop and M&M Auto.

Ouachita Parish - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ludwig Marine

7423 Hwy. 165 N

Monroe, LA 71203

Sponsors: T.P. Outdoors of Monroe and Ludwig Marine of Monroe

Rapides Parish - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Region 3 LDWF Enforcement Office

1995 Shreveport Hwy.

Pineville, LA 71360

Sponsor: LWAA

Lafayette Parish - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LDWF Lafayette Office

200 Dulles Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70506

Sponsors: Pizza Village and Redmond Marine

Calcasieu Parish - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LDWF Lake Charles Office

1025 Tom Watson Road

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Sponsors: Beauregard Parish Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited and Mr. Gatti’s Pizza of Lake Charles

Assumption Parish - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bayou L'ourse Recreation Center

1213 La Hwy 662

Morgan City, LA 70308

Sponsors: Assumption Parish Police Juror Ira Patureau and LWAA

St. Tammany Parish - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tammany Yacht Club

1196 Harbor Dr.

Slidell, LA 70458

Sponsors: Gus’ Tackle and Nets of Slidell and LWAA

Tangipahoa Parish - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apocalypse Sports

40147 Interstate Service Rd.

Ponchatoula, LA 70454

Sponsor: Apocalypse Sports

Jefferson Parish - 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Parish Regional Library

4747 W. Napoleon Ave.

Metairie, LA 70001

Sponsor: LWAA

