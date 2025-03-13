Boating Education Lagniappe Day set for April

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be hosting the 14th annual "Boating Education Lagniappe Day" on April 26 at nine different locations across the state.
During Boating Education Lagniappe Day, LDWF will provide instructors for the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators boating education course and boating education certification and lunch, with some locations also providing door prizes all free of charge.
LDWF urges the public to register quickly as most places have limited spaces available and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register for one of the nine classes, you can visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Course Near You”.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984 must complete the approved boating education course and carry proof of completion to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.
The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Completion of the course will result in the student being issued a vessel operators certification.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Agents Association along with other business partners help make annual Boating Education Lagniappe Day possible across the state.
Below is the list of boating education lagniappe class locations and sponsors:
Claiborne Parish - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lake Claiborne State Park
225 State Park Rd.
Homer, LA 71040
Sponsors: Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Sam Dowies, Coca Cola of Minden, Michael’s Men Store, River Cities Machine, Homer Motor Supply, Bass Pro Shop and M&M Auto.
Ouachita Parish - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ludwig Marine
7423 Hwy. 165 N
Monroe, LA 71203
Sponsors: T.P. Outdoors of Monroe and Ludwig Marine of Monroe
Rapides Parish - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Region 3 LDWF Enforcement Office
1995 Shreveport Hwy.
Pineville, LA 71360
Sponsor: LWAA
Lafayette Parish - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
LDWF Lafayette Office
200 Dulles Rd.
Lafayette, LA 70506
Sponsors: Pizza Village and Redmond Marine
Calcasieu Parish - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LDWF Lake Charles Office
1025 Tom Watson Road
Lake Charles, LA 70615
Sponsors: Beauregard Parish Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited and Mr. Gatti’s Pizza of Lake Charles
Assumption Parish - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bayou L'ourse Recreation Center
1213 La Hwy 662
Morgan City, LA 70308
Sponsors: Assumption Parish Police Juror Ira Patureau and LWAA
St. Tammany Parish - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tammany Yacht Club
1196 Harbor Dr.
Slidell, LA 70458
Sponsors: Gus’ Tackle and Nets of Slidell and LWAA
Tangipahoa Parish - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Apocalypse Sports
40147 Interstate Service Rd.
Ponchatoula, LA 70454
Sponsor: Apocalypse Sports
Jefferson Parish - 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Parish Regional Library
4747 W. Napoleon Ave.
Metairie, LA 70001
Sponsor: LWAA