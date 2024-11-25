Bissell Pet Foundation funding Empty the Shelters event

With the holiday season upon us, no pet should have to be without a family to call their own.

To ensure pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to the cozy couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Empty the Shelters™ – Holiday Hope reduced-fee adoption event from Dec. 1 – 17, including these Acadiana area shelters:



View all participating sheltersvia the interactive map to find more information about participating shelters in your area, gather specific event details, view adoptable pets, and more.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its Empty the Shelters™ - Holiday Hope reduced-fee adoption event Dec. 1 – 17, 2024 at more than 400 organizations in 45 states. This effort has helped more than 300,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.

The event is set for December 1 – 17, 2024 - but participation dates may vary by shelter.

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is partnering with animal shelters across the country for its Empty the Shelters—Holiday Hope reduced-fee adoption event. By supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted, adoptive families pay no more than $50 to bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet.

“It has been an incredibly challenging year for saving lives, as our nation’s shelters continue to take in

more pets than they are adopting out. Tens of thousands of shelter pets—of all breeds, ages, and personalities—are desperately in need of homes,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope is more than an adoption event; it’s a lifeline for homeless pets. Please visit your local participating shelter to adopt or foster a pet this holiday season.”