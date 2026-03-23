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Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Opelousas

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St. Landry Parish, La. — Opelousas police say a bicyclist has died following a crash with a passenger vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded around 5:32 p.m. to the intersection of Bullard Street and Pujo Street, where they found a bicyclist had been struck. The cyclist was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Pujo Street and entered the southbound lane of Bullard Street when the crash occurred. Police say the driver of the vehicle was tested and found not impaired and is not considered at fault.

Toxicology results for the bicyclist are pending. The investigation remains ongoing.