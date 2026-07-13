Basin Bridge lane closure begins Monday night

I-10 Eastbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will be reduced to one lane from mile marker 117.5 to mile marker 127.0 nightly from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., weather permitting, beginning Monday, July 13, through Monday, July 20.

This closure is necessary to install a fiber optic cable.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 20-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone, according to DOTD.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.