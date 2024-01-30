Watch Now
Basile under boil water advisory

Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 30, 2024
The Town of Basile is under a mandatory boil water advisory until further notice.

The reason for the advisory is due to an eight inch water main break.

A crew is on scene making repairs.

