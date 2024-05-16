Authors sought for "Pieces of Hope"

The Festival of Words will present the “Pieces of Hope” virtual open mic-online by Zoom on June 6 and they're looking for authors who want to participate.

The virtual event will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on that day, featuring local and far flung authors.

"Festival of Words is proud to sponsor Pieces of Hope for the fourth time. We started it during the pandemic and it has continued as a way to bring authors together. Each reader gets a five minute time slot to share their writing, and all are welcome," a release from the group says.

This event is free to authors and the audience.

If you'd like to participate, contact Martha Garner at fowmartha at gmail.com or text her at 804-2482, with a 337 area code, to sign up.

“Pieces of Hope” has been described as “magical” and “a wonderful community of writers," organizers say.

Festival of Words is a non-profit based in Grand Coteau, with the mission of supporting literacy in St. Landry Parish and throughout Acadiana. Learn more at their website festivalofwords.org