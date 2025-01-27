ArtSpark grant apps open; informational sessions set

Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) invites individual artists, musicians, cultural workers, and creatives to apply for ArtSpark, a grant program offering a $50,000 pool to support new works of art and professional development.

Applications are open online through Sunday, March 21, 2025.

Now in its 12th year, ArtSpark has funded 97 projects and supported artists like Denise Gallagher, Louis Michot, Corey Ledet, and Erica Fox in advancing their creative careers. The 2025 program will include expanded artist support, with funds available for project expenses and personal stipends. Projects must be completed between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, and can span any creative discipline.

“ArtSpark is a cornerstone program that highlights the incredible talent within Acadiana,” said AcA Executive Director Samuel Oliver. “By providing financial support and professional development resources, we empower artists to create transformative work that enriches our communities and strengthens our cultural identity.”

A recording of the information session as well as other resources for technical assistance are available on AcA’s website. Additional office hours and working sessions will be hosted regionally to assist applicants.

Milton Arceneaux, a 2024 ArtSpark recipient, reflected, “This project expanded my creative scope and connected people through art while highlighting the need for greater support of creative initiatives.” His funded work is on display at AcA’s Side Gallery through February 7, 2025.

Potential applicants are encouraged to contact AcA’s Community Engagement staff to discuss project ideas before applying. Inquiries can be directed to Community@AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org.

Prospective grant applicants are encouraged to attend the following workshops:



From Idea to Execution, Part 1 | Photography, Animation, Mural

Wednesday January 29, 5:30pm |RSVP [acadianacenterforthearts.org]

| Photography, Animation, Mural Wednesday January 29, 5:30pm |RSVP [acadianacenterforthearts.org] From Idea to Execution Part 2 | Theatre, Sculpture, Metalwork

Wednesday February 12, 5:30pm |RSVP [acadianacenterforthearts.org]

| Theatre, Sculpture, Metalwork Wednesday February 12, 5:30pm |RSVP [acadianacenterforthearts.org] Idea Workshopping | Wednesday February 19, 5:30pm |RSVP [acadianacenterforthearts.org]

AcA would like to acknowledge the ongoing partnership with Lafayette Economic Development Authority, without whom this program would not be possible and excited to announce that for the second year running that the ArtSpark award will be funded through National Endowment for the Arts Grants for Arts Projects program.

For more information, visit the ArtSpark page on AcA’s website [acadianacenterforthearts.org].