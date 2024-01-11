Are you ready for freezing temperatures? Here are tips to help keep you safe

With cooler weather on the way, now is the time to review safety tips.

Below are tips to help keep you and your family safe.

Space Heaters

Portable electric space heaters can be a convenient source of supplemental heat for your home in cold weather. Unfortunately, they can pose significant fire and electric shock hazards if not used properly. Fire and electrical hazards can be caused by space heaters without adequate safety features, space heaters placed near combustibles, or space heaters that are improperly plugged in.

Click herefor more tips on space heater safety.

Generator Safety

Ready.gov offers the following generator safety tips:



Generators and fuel should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors and attached garages.

Install working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can kill you, your family and pets.

Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords.

Let the generator cool before refueling. Fuel spilled on hot engine parts can ignite.

Follow manufacturer’s instructions carefully.

Should You Drip Faucets In Freezing Weather?

Drip faucets, but follow local recommendations. Most experts say yes — especially if you have water pipes that run along exterior walls. The Red Cross explains that when weather is extremely cold, dripping faucets served by exposed pipes keeps them from freezing.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

January is the deadliest month for carbon monoxide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although few people in Louisiana are killed by carbon monoxide each year, during cold weather, many people unknowingly set the stage for dangerous conditions that could lead to poisonous levels. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer because it cannot be seen or smelled. Very tiny amounts of carbon monoxide can be lethal.

A few tips to avoid carbon monoxide emissions include:

• Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home and replace its battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall.

• Don’t keep a car running inside a garage that’s attached to a house, even if the garage door is open.

• Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, and or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.

• Do not use kerosene or other fuel heaters inside. Carbon monoxide is given off when the fuel is burned.

• Even space heaters should be vented to the outside. If yellow flames are visible, carbon monoxide is being made.

• Have your chimney checked or cleaned every year. Chimneys can be blocked by debris. Never burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented.

• Never use a generator near a house or building. Carbon monoxide fumes can gain entry into living areas.

For more information on carbon monoxide poisoning and prevention tips, visit http://www.cdc.gov/co/default.htm .

Facts About Winter Driving

According to GOHSEP, the leading cause of death during winter storms is transportation accidents. Preparing your vehicle for the winter season and knowing how to react if stranded or lost on the road are the keys to safe winter driving.

Before:

Have a mechanic check the following items on your car:

Battery

Thermostat

Antifreeze

Wipers and windshield washer fluid

Ignition system

Lights

Flashing hazard lights

Exhaust system

Heater

Brakes

Defroster

Oil level (if necessary, replace existing oil with a winter grade oil or the SAE 10w/30 weight variety)

Here are some cold weather tips for livestock, pet and plant owners:

Livestock

Owners should check their livestock and look for signs of stress, illness, or injury.

Pay close attention to the young and older animals as they are more susceptible to problems during frigid conditions.

Provide plenty of hay, feed, supplements, and water.

Be sure to check water troughs as they can ice over.

If possible, make adequate shelter available. Even a wind-break will minimize exposure to cold winds

Companion animals

If possible, keep all companion animals indoors. If this is not an option, make sure there is a dry shelter available and have warm blankets for your pet.

Provide adequate food and water. Monitor water bowls as they can freeze during cold weather.

Consider a sweater for your short-haired dog.

Outdoor cats searching for warmth will sometimes crawl underneath the hood of a vehicle. Cats can be injured or even killed when the car is started.

Plants