Are You GatorWise? LDWF partners with 10 States to launch alligator information website

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and ten other alligator range states have launched the GatorWise website. The site is a collaborative effort from all Southeastern states with alligator populations to educate the general public on the basics of coexisting safely with alligators.

A few tips from the site include:

  • Assume alligators are present when near a water body
  • Never feed alligators
  • Don’t dispose of fish or food scraps in water
  • Never harass, capture, or handle an alligator
  • Be responsible for people and pets in your care
  • Maintain awareness anytime you are in or near water

The site can be reached at http://www.Gatorwise.org. The goal of this site is to promote realistic public perceptions about alligators and assist the public in taking appropriate action to minimize conflict.

