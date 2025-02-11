Arc of Acadiana's annual Mardi Gras Bead Drive underway

Arc of Acadiana's annual Mardi Gras Bead Drive is underway.

The initiative is aimed at supporting individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities across Acadiana. Through this community-driven effort, donated beads are collected, sorted, and resold at Arc of Acadiana Resale Stores, providing meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

How It Works:

Arc of Acadiana collects donated Mardi Gras beads from local businesses, schools, and community members. These beads are detangled, sorted, and packaged by their program participants, allowing them to develop valuable skills and earn wages. The repackaged beads are then sold at affordable prices at Arc Resale Stores, making Mardi Gras accessible to everyone while promoting sustainability.

Anyone can get involved, organizers say.

"We invite local businesses and schools to partner with us by hosting bead collection bins at their locations. Arc of Acadiana will provide donation bins, promotional materials, and handle transportation of the collected beads. Schools that participate can even turn the drive into a fun competition between classes, with a prize for the winning group," a release states.

Individuals can donate beads year-round by dropping them off at any Arc of Acadiana location, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

If you want to buy beads, they're available for purchase at Arc of Acadiana Resale Stores, supporting the ARC mission to create job opportunities for people with disabilities while helping the community celebrate sustainably.