Acadiana Storms: Sand bags, other assistance

We're trying to post updates about sand bag locations and other available assistance for residents as soon as we receive them.
Here are some links to power, traffic and other information:
Click Here for power outages
Click Here for power outages in Lafayette Parish
Click Here for traffic conditions around Lafayette Parish
Click Here for interstate road conditions
Entergy power outages
Slemco power outages
CLECO power outages
Here's a list, arranged by time of receipt, of what we have from Acadiana law enforcement, government agencies and viewers:
5/16/24 - 1:26 p.m. from St. Landry Parish Government:
Starting at 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, sandbags will be available for pickup at the Yambilee Building today, May 16th. We're limiting 10 sandbags per person. Anyone unable to come out for sandbags, contact Parish Government for assistance at (337) 948-3688.