Abbeville: Increase in bear sightings

Abbeville, La. - Palmetto State Park has seen an increase in bear sightings. Park officials alerted campers and the public about several black bear sightings.

One camper said they saw a black bear last night near the trash bins.

Owner of Store on Wheels Susan Adams says the bear sightings have helped business. “They (campers) are looking to get their reservations ahead and it’s absolutely full in the park. Everyone is hoping to see the bears and of course you see them on Facebook, you see the pictures, but it’s nothing like really being able to see one,” Adams said.

While coming in contact with bears can be frightening, Adams says there’s another furry animal the public should be on the lookout for. “I was more concerned when we had overwhelming hogs. Hogs, I would be a little more concerned about them because they like everything on your barbecue pit,” Adams said.

Campers like Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero say this park has many sights to offer and while he hasn’t come across a bear, it’s always best to be on the lookout.

“Hopefully, you don’t get spooked by one when you’re walking in the woods and just be careful and be aware of your surroundings,” Romero said.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says if you encounter a bear to remain calm and back up slowly to your home or vehicle. They highly recommend staying calm, avoiding running, and to not play dead.