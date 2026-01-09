21st Cinma on the Bayou Film Festival announces schedule and events

The 21st Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, an eight-day international, juried film festival, announced Friday that it will open on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, with the United States Premiere of R. ROUSSIL, FROM THE GROUND UP with award-winning, Montreal-based director Maxime-Claude L’Écuyer in attendance. The film screening will be followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker and a gala reception with the Festival's traditional smoked sausage, boudin and King Cake, along with a cash bar. Doors open at 6:00 p.m, and the film screens at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.cinemaonthebayou.com or at the door on the night of the event.

This documentary feature film explores the career of Robert Roussil, a major figure in Quebec sculpture, who left his mark on art history with his bold works and his commitment to freedom of expression. The film explores Roussil’s work and his philosophy through archival footage and filming at the place where he created most of his works: his mill in Tourrettes-sur-Loup, France.

The Festival closes on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. with an evening of Japanese cinema with two exquisitely designed narrative short films: “10 Days to Eternity” and “The Shore of Empathy,” by Japanese filmmaker Taichi Ishikawa, who will be in attendance to present his film. The evening will close with a reception with complimentary Sushi and King Cake. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.cinemaonthebayou.com or at the door on the night of the event.

During its eight-day run, the Festival will screen more than 120 films from across the U.S. and around the World at Cité des Arts, 109 Rue Vine, Lafayette, Louisiana, and St. Landry Cinema, 1234 Heather Drive, Opelousas, Louisiana. The films are primarily World, International, and U.S. Premieres, including more than 40 French-language films. Visiting filmmakers will be in attendance from New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Memphis, New Orleans, Shreveport, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, and Tokyo.

Information on all films and a complete schedule of events, including film screenings, expert panel discussions and social events, can be found at www.cinemaonthebayou.com, where individual tickets and All-Access Passes ($100) can be purchased. High-resolution photographs are available upon request.