10 years old? Louisiana says you can be certified to hunt

Abbeville, La. - Louisiana is the home of the sportsman’s paradise and the thrill of hunting has no age limit here.

Children as young as ten years old can be certified to use a gun for the purpose of hunting in the state of Louisiana.

While using a gun at a young age may raise a few eyebrows, hunting instructor David Trahan says the earlier they start, the better.

“The earlier you teach them about the gun and safety, they respect the gun, they respect the safety,” said Vermilion Parish Sheriff Department Hunting Instructor David Trahan.

The children do have to be certified before handling a weapon. They must attend a two-day, ten-hour course which covers firearms and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification, and outdoor survival. Most importantly, the program focuses on safety.

“Hunting ethics teaches the person that you have to do right, even when nobody’s watching,” said Vermilion Parish Sheriff Department Hunting Instructor David Trahan.

Students must successfully complete the written exam and the live-fire exercise to be certified.

Hunting culture dates back centuries in Louisiana. Based down from generation to generation, hunting is part of the fabric that makes Louisiana a sportsman’s paradise.

“I came today so I can learn properly and safely,” said Jax Johnson, a student who attended the class.

Last year, the state experienced one of their biggest changes in hunting. Youth 17 and younger are now required to have a “valid, original youth hunting license” to pull a trigger. Promoting classes like the hunting youth education course to be hosted by Vermilion Parish Law Enforcement Center.

With duck season around the corner, these young hunters are preparing for what’s to come.

“I was nervous because I never shot a gun in my life but I was excited,” said Owen Daugereau, a student who attended the class.

