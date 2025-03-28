Honoring a Legacy of Service and Giving Back to the Community

In Opelousas, Louisiana, one name is being remembered for its deep connection to the community: Keith Robin. Known for his work as a plumber and his unyielding desire to help others, Keith made a lasting impact on everyone he encountered. His son, Seth Robin, fondly recalls the larger-than-life figure.

“A big guy, with a big heart and big laugh," said Seth Robin. "But his passion was to help others, he would give you the shirt off his back."

In 2017, the Opelousas community lost a beloved figure when Keith passed away. However, rather than letting his memory fade, the Robin family decided to continue his work in a way that would honor his spirit and impact others for years to come. In 2023, they founded Heaven's Kitchen, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families in need. The idea was simple: sell plate lunches every quarter to raise funds that would be distributed back into the community, serving those who may be struggling and in need of a helping hand.

While this project began as a family initiative, it quickly became a collective effort that involved many local residents. One of those who answered the call to help was Donavon Lewis, a longtime friend of the Robin family. When Donavon was asked to lend a hand in the kitchen, he felt both honored and humbled.

“You never know if we have another day, minute, or hour,” Donavon said. “So when someone chooses to give their time to something that you're not being paid for and you don't have to do, it’s a great sacrifice.”

Heaven's Kitchen has already become a beacon of hope in the community. With each meal prepared, each plate served, and each dollar raised, the Robin family and their volunteers are embodying the very principles Keith Robin lived by: selflessness, service, and love for others.

Seth Robin, who now leads the charge for Heaven's Kitchen, sees this work as an extension of his father's life’s mission.

“We are called to help the community in need,” Said Seth. “We are called to give back the best way we can.”

You can register by clicking the link below:

https://heavenskitchenslp.org/

