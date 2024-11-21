Free Heart Screenings at the Yambilee Building

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death across the United States, and Louisiana is no exception. To address this pressing health issue, the Yambilee Building in Opelousas hosted a Thanksgiving seminar offering free heart screenings to the local community.

The event focused on early detection, providing screenings for heart murmurs—an issue that can lead to strokes and other severe health complications. For many attendees, the seminar was a chance to prioritize their health, particularly for those with personal experiences highlighting the importance of regular check-ups.

One resident shared a heartbreaking family story to emphasize why he gets tested regularly.

“My grandpa’s heart exploded because he rarely got tested," said Larry Hebert. "He died that same night,”

The seminar also shed light on the misconception that heart disease primarily affects the elderly. Health experts at the event emphasized that the condition impacts younger generations as well, especially in communities with higher rates of hypertension and diabetes.

“Heart disease is among the top three causes of death in African Americans,” Said Shauna Sias. “Hypertension, diabetes, and any element that is physical to your organs is going to influence your heart.”

This information served as a wake-up call for attendees to take preventive measures, regardless of age or current health status.

One of the main messages of the seminar was the importance of proactive heart health care. Getting checked before symptoms appear can save lives by addressing issues early, before they develop into life-threatening conditions.

“The only thing we perish for is the lack of knowledge, said Rachael Fruge Jones. "People need to go and identify if something is wrong.”