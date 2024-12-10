Evangeline Sheriff’s Office Toy Drive

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department is making a final push for toy donations as the December 15th deadline for their annual holiday toy drive approaches.

This heartfelt initiative, which began roughly six years ago, has quickly become a cherished tradition in the parish. Capt. Monica Reed and Sheriff Charles Guillory founded the event after an emotional moment that captured the true spirit of giving. Guillory recalled how it all began with a single child’s wish.

“The child wanted a bicycle and couldn’t afford it, so he put his name on the list,” said Guillory. “The emotions started to show as he cried, and they left a warm place in my heart.”

This touching encounter inspired Reed and Guillory to create a program that ensures no child is left without a gift during the holiday season.

Before they start to giveaway some of these items that they already have in stock they want to make sure there are more than enough toys because they don’t want to leave anyone empty-handed.

“So far, the community has been overwhelming, and for the outcome in the community to donate toys and even monetary donations.”