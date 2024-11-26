Empowering Lives Through the St. Landry/Evangeline Prisoner Reentry Coalition

The St. Landry/Evangeline Prisoner Reentry Coalition is creating pathways to success for individuals seeking a fresh start. Through a series of initiatives, including job fairs open to the public and tailored support for formerly incarcerated individuals, the organization is breaking down barriers and fostering inclusion in the community.

One of the Coalition's key offerings is its annual job fairs, which welcome everyone, including those with criminal records. Louisiana's 2021 legislation to prevent employment discrimination against individuals with past convictions bolsters this initiative. Paula Jordan, a leading advocate within the Coalition, is determined to bridge the gap between employers and those seeking a second chance.

“Some employers have certain restrictions regarding specific crimes,” Jordan said. “But we are working closely with workforce development programs to help hire people from all walks of life.”

The Coalition's support extends beyond job placement. It provides resources for sobriety, anger management, and other vital life skills, equipping individuals with the tools needed for lasting transformation.

“We want to help provide everyone seeking a second chance with different choices," said Jordan. "Including finding meaningful employment."

Larry Sylvester, a new member of the Coalition’s board, has a personal story of transformation. Sylvester’s journey from a challenging past to a position of leadership and mentorship is an inspiring example of the Coalition's impact.

“I want to leave a legacy,” Sylvester said. “A legacy that takes my life experiences, once negative, and transforms them into something positive for others.”

Through its comprehensive approach, the St. Landry/Evangeline Prisoner Reentry Coalition is more than a resource for reintegration—it’s a beacon of hope, ensuring that second chances lead to new beginnings for those who need them most.

