Local 7th grader makes it all the way round 3 in National Spelling Bee Competition

LAFAYETTE — Jonah Stout, the 7th grader from John Paul the Great Academy made it far in the 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee Competition.

Stout was contestant number 131 and virtually competed against over 200 other kids. He made it to Round 3 in the preliminary rounds on Saturday.

Only 209 spellers were left standing, which is quite an accomplishment for this lover of books and languages.

"But I still didn't think I'd get to be one of the top 209 spellers in the nation," says Stout. "It feels really good. I'm really happy with what I've done."

Even though Stout was disqualified in Round 3, he did an amazing job and KATC wants to say, " Jonah, you did amazing and we're so proud of you!"

