Little change in your Wednesday forecast

There are few certainties in life, but hot, humid, scattered showers in south Louisiana in the late summer is one of those certainties.

We're not expecting much, if any, change in Wednesday's forecast.

Temperatures will quickly warm up into the low 90s, and the heat index is going to be in the triple digits ahead of the showers.

Scattered showers and storms will develop in the middle of the day and move north across the area bringing the occasional downpour.

Any rain will come to an end in the evening and it'll stay quiet overnight, before repeating all over again on Thursday.

