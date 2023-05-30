List: Splash pads and pools in Acadiana

Below is a list of pools and splash pads to stay cool during the summer months in Acadiana. If you would like to add one to the list, send the information to news@katctv.com.

IBERIA PARISH

New Iberia



New Iberia summer splash pad starts June 3 and closes August 5. Willow Wood Park Saturdays and Sundays 1 pm - 7 pm. King Joseph Park is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Note: To activate splash pad, tap the top of the orange pole. Free and open to the public.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Broussard



Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park Splash Pad is open 10 am to 8 pm daily (May 1 - October 31)

Lafayette

Girard Park has a splash pad. 500 Girard Park Dr. Lafayette, LA 70503.

Earl J. Chris Pool at the Robicheaux Center on Eraste Landry in Lafayette has open swim days on Fridays and Sundays from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm.

Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure at Moncus Park is open 9 am to 9 pm for the summer. The splash pad is free. Parking is free on Mondays and you have to pay to park Tuesday - Sunday. More info here.

Youngsville

Youngsville Sports Complex will have its grand opening of its Pixus Splash Park on Saturday 10, 2023, at 10 am. Once it opens, hours of operation are 10 am to sunset (daily) More information click the link https://www.youngsvillesportscomplex.com/

ST. MARY PARISH

Bayou Vista



The Bayou Vista Spray Park at the Bayou Vista Community Center opens June 1, 2023, and the hours are 10 am - 5pm. $2 per kid.

VERMILION PARISH

Abbeville



Palmetto State Park has the biggest splash pad of all the Louisiana State Parks' water playgrounds. The water playground operates Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the facilities will be closed on Mondays for cleaning and maintenance. $3 entrance fee to the park per person gets you into the splash pad. If you are 3 and under or 62 and over, admission is free.

