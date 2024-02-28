Lieutenant Gov. pardons rescued pig  

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser pardoned a baby pig formerly known as “Piglet” and now named Earl “Piglet” Long.

Earl “Piglet” Long was rescued along a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade route after a parade-goer noticed three men tossing what looked like a football, according to a spokesperson for the Lt. Governor. State Representative Lauren Ventrella has since adopted the pig.

“When I heard that Representative Ventrella adopted the pig to live on her farm, I wanted to support what she was doing by providing Earl ‘Piglet’ Long a safe place to live,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We hope Earl ‘Piglet’ Long has a happy and long life on the farm in Central, Louisiana, alongside Representative Ventrella’s other animals.”

Earl “Piglet” Long will join his new family, which consists of sheep, goats, miniature donkeys, horses, a 100-year-old tortoise named Eugene, a cow named Norman, and another pig friend named Winston.

