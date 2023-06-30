LFD reminds residents popping fireworks in city limits illegal

The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) reminds citizens that it is illegal to possess, use, handle, sell or ignite fireworks within city limits of Lafayette.

Fireworks may be set off only in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish from June 25 through July 5 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and until 1 a.m. on July 5. Minors under the age of 18 are not permitted to possess, handle or purchase fireworks, according to LFD Public Information Officer Alton Trahan.

While Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand, they can be dangerous if not handled properly and safely. The most common fireworks injuries are to the face, eyes, hands and fingers, not to mention, they start unintended fires. “Our overall concern is safety. People have no control over where airborne fireworks will land. Often, they land in a field or next to someone’s house, and subsequently you have a small fire. We recommend having a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby in case a small fire pursues,” Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said.

For a safe Fourth of July, the State Fire Marshal advises:

· Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish.

· Never allow children to light fireworks.

· Never operate fireworks while impaired.

· Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

· Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately.

· Always read and follow the label directions carefully

· Adults should always supervise fireworks activity

· Fireworks should be placed on a hard, smooth surface prior to ignition.

· NEVER light fireworks in your hand.

· Quickly light one firework at a time, and move away quickly after lighting.

· Never point or throw fireworks at people, pets, cars or buildings

· Keep fireworks away from small children.

· Do not alter or make your own fireworks.

· If viewing a fireworks display, never pick up fireworks that may be left over. Fireworks that have been ignited and fail to immediately explode or discharge can cause injury, as they may still be active.

The Fire Department encourages those wanting to view fireworks to attend one of the public 4th of July events taking place around Acadiana.

