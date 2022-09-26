Less humid, more refreshing air moving in; Ian has eyes set on Florida as major storm later this week

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 50s/LOWER 60s

HIGHS TUESDAY: MID-80S

DISCUSSION

A cool front has quietly been moving through Acadiana this afternoon.

You may have noticed the winds picking up a bit and a slightly more comfortable feel to the air.

It's only going to get better from here!

Lows tonight will be heading for the upper 50s to lower 60s, so certainly it will be feeling good out there early tomorrow morning.

Tuesday morning low temperatures

Plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday as afternoon highs will be cooler in the mid-80s— should be a noticeable change in the pattern for sure with lower humidity in place.

In fact, we will get to enjoy a real taste of fall for the entire week!

We're talking cool nights and pleasant days!

Highs will be in the 80s (low humidity) along with abundant sunshine.

Overnight lows will settle into the 50s/60s.

The nice, fall-like pattern will look to extend into the upcoming weekend as well.

Enjoy!

TROPICS

It's all about Hurricane Ian in the Caribbean sea.

The storm continues to intensify as it encounters a very favorable environment for development.

The forecast from the hurricane center continues to call for Ian to achieve category 4 status in the days ahead.

Track and intensity forecast Hurricane Ian

It is expected to slow down as it nears the Florida peninsula later this week.

While this may cause the storm to weaken a bit, the slow movement will only increase the surge and flooding threat along the west coast of Florida.

Significant impacts are expected from Ian across portions of the sunshine state, unfortunately.

With that said, Ian is no threat to Acadiana.

