State police update on I-10 westbound near Duson

A couple of 18-wheelers and another commercial vehicle have caused traffic delay on I-10 westbound in Duson on Saturday.

Spokesperson for State Police Troop I says there has been one lane opened on I-10 west bound to allow traffic to flow, but congestion has caused around a 5 mile delay.

The incident happened on Saturday morning around 7 A.M. when a car hauler 18-wheeler and two other commercial vehicles reportedly collided, police say.

Four cars have flipped off the car hauler and onto the interstate.

Recovery is underway and one lane is open on the eastbound side, according to State Police on Facebook.

Alternate lane closures can be expected for the next several hours.

To find an alternate route police say to activate Google Maps and stay up-to-date with 511.org.

Lafayette traffic on Twitter alerted at 12:55 P.M. that the right lane remains blocked on I-10 west before LA 343 in Duson.

