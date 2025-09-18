LE GRAND HOORAH ANNOUNCES 2025 MUSIC LINEUP

Evangeline Parish, LA — From October 31 to November 1, 2025, Lakeview Park will come alive with music, culture, and community at the annual Le Grand Hoorah festival. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this beloved event, organized by Prairie Heritage Inc., a dedicated 501(c)(3) non-profit, promises a weekend full of Cajun traditions, family fun, and community spirit.

Le Grand Hoorah is more than a music festival; it’s a celebration of the rich heritage of Acadiana. “Our festival is about creating and fostering relationships focused on preserving the music, food, language, and folk arts of the people of Acadiana,” explains Gilbert “Winky” Aucoin, President of Prairie Heritage Inc. “We can’t wait to dance again with our community to some incredible, diverse music.”

This year, the festival begins on Friday, October 31, with special Halloween events. Families are encouraged to participate in the new Friday Night Boo-Rah Trick-or-Treating, featuring campground-style trick-or-treating, costume contests, and more, offering a fun-filled night under the stars.

Saturday is packed with live performances from some of the region’s top acts, starting at 1:30 PM with The Holiday Playgirls. The lineup continues with Geno Delafose, the Savoy Family Band, Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, and the Le Grand Hoorah Swamp Pop Showcase. The evening culminates in an authentic Festival Jam Session from 9 PM to midnight, where festival-goers can enjoy the best of Cajun and swamp pop sounds.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can indulge in Cajun cuisine, participate in French language activities, dance, and enjoy outdoor adventures. Saturday features the Annual Opening Ceremonies at 12:30 PM, French immersion performances, and a traditional French invocation. The celebration concludes on Sunday morning with a Catholic French Mass at 9:30 AM, honoring the enduring spiritual traditions of the region.

Le Grand Hoorah is committed to supporting local organizations and preserving Cajun heritage. Proceeds from the festival benefit causes such as the Courtney Granger Memorial Award, the Christopher Stafford Memorial Foundation, Love of People, and the Liberty Theatre Restoration project. “Celebrating our roots and giving back to the community is what this festival is all about,” says Jean-Jacques Aucoin, festival project chairman and board member.

Tickets will be available at the door, and camping reservations can be made now at Lakeview Park for those wishing to extend their festival experience.

For more information, visit LeGrandHoorah.com. Join us in celebrating a decade of Cajun culture, music, and community at Le Grand Hoorah 2025!