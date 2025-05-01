LDWF accepting bids for 2025–2027 public land alligator hunting

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is now accepting bids for alligator hunting access on select public lands for the 2025–2027 harvest seasons. Eligible hunters can submit bids through May 20 to compete for opportunities across Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), Wetland Conservation Areas (WCAs), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) properties and state wildlife refuges.

A total of 50 hunting opportunities will be awarded across 12 WMAs, one WCA, two USACE properties and two refuges. The number of tags issued to successful bidders will range from 10 to 250, depending on the area.

Interested participants can apply online through the LDWF website, by mail, or by phone. All bids must be received by 11 a.m. on May 20. The bid opening will take place at 11:30 a.m. the same day at the LDWF Lafayette Office Building, 200 Dulles Drive, Room 1002.

Key details:

Applicants must be Louisiana residents, at least 18 years old, and have prior in-state alligator hunting experience.

Bidders may apply for multiple locations but can only be selected for one.

Hunting will be prohibited from being used for guiding, outfitting, or television production purposes.

A wildlife violation background check is required.

Only one winner is allowed per household.

Hunters are expected to supply their own equipment, meet daily check-in requirements, maintain records and comply with all LDWF regulations. Areas available for bid include locations across Avoyelles, Iberia, St. Mary, Lafourche, St. Martin, and several other parishes.

Bid packets and detailed area information are available at wlf.louisiana.gov or by contacting one of the LDWF offices. For further assistance, call:

Hammond: 985-543-4777

Lafayette (Coastal and Non-Coastal WMAs/USACE): 337-735-8720

Pineville: 318-487-5885

Rockefeller Refuge: 337-538-3401

White Lake WCA: 337-536-6061

Email inquiries may be sent to: LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel