LDOE working to distribute P-EBT to eligible students

The Department of Children and Family Services is working with the Louisiana Department of Education to distribute P-EBT cards to eligible students.

A flyer from DCFS will be distributed through the mail to eligible students; benefits are not being distributed based on family unit, school, school district or parish, meaning benefits may be received at different times. Within 30 days, a P-EBT following the flyer will arrive to be activated by the recipient.

This is an active process and DCFS continues to work with schools and districts to collect information on eligible students. An announcement will be made from DCFS when all school information is processed. A portal will be available giving parents the ability to search for information about their child’s P-EBT case online, later this month.