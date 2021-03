LDH announces COVID-19 testing for week of March 1-6

The COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) for the week of March 1-6 is listed below.

No LANG-operated sites will be open in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana). To see more LDH testing sites, click here.

LDH Region 4 announced Monday, March 1, that three locations in Acadiana would not be providing testing this week as previously scheduled. The Iberia Comprehensive Community Center, Abbeville Community Health Center and St. Martin Parish Community Health Center will not be COVID testing this week.

The following locations in Region 4 (Acadiana) will be providing testing:

Lafayette Parish Health Unit

220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A

Lafayette

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

University of Louisiana: Library

400 E. St. Mary St.

Lafayette

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Parc Hardy

1290 Rees St.

Breaux Bridge

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.

Ville Platte Civic Center

704 Soileau St.

Ville Platte

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.

Cecilia Civic Center

2464 Cecilia Senior High School Highway

Cecilia

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.

Rice Arena

159 Cherokee Drive

Crowley

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs.

Vermilion Parish Health Unit

2501 Charity St.

Abbeville

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fri.

Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.

Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required: walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Test site details

Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.

For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.

While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

COVID Defense

COVID Defense , Louisiana’s exposure notification mobile application to slow the spread of COVID-19, is now available on the iPhone App Store and the Android Google Play Store . The app notifies you if there is a risk you were exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Use is completely free, voluntary, private and secure.

Save the number 877-766-2130 in your phone

Anyone who receives a call from 877-766-2130 is urged to answer, as the call is from a contact tracer who will keep an individual's information private. Personal information is used to quickly identify anyone a COVID-positive individual may have been in close contact with to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone called by a contact tracer is advised to monitor themselves for signs of illness for 14 days from when they first came in contact with the COVID-19 person.

If a resource need is identified through the contact tracing interview, the case is flagged for follow-up from a resource coordinator social worker who can connect individuals with resources including medication, masks, food assistance and even help locating alternative housing.

If someone calls from a number other than 877-766-2130, claims to be a contact tracer and asks for personal information, hang up immediately. If you have a positive lab result and have not yet heard from a contact tracer, you can call our team directly at 877-766-2130.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel