LDH: 12 nursing home residents evacuated to Tangipahoa facility have died

12 deaths have now been reported among nursing home residents evacuated to a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse during Hurricane Ida.

More than 800 residents from seven facilities in Orleans, Lafourche, Jefferson and Terrebonne Parishes were taken to the Tangipahoa Parish warehouse during the evacuation period of Ida.

In the former pesticide plant, nursing home residents were living in unsanitary conditions.

The Louisiana Department of Health had previously confirmed a death toll of seven evacuees within the first week after the storm.

Five of the 12 deaths have been classified as "storm-related" by officials, meaning coroners have not yet linked the remaining seven deaths directly to Ida or the evacuation.

LDH has revoked the licenses of and terminated Medicaid provider agreements with the seven nursing homes that evacuated residents to the warehouse.

