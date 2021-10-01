Watch
LCG updates Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project

Lafayette Consolidated Government
Posted at 9:17 PM, Sep 30, 2021
Contractors have completed the installation of the subsurface drainage system on Ambassador Caffery to Grande Pointe Apartments on Thursday, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

They say they are now working on the removal of the existing roadway pavement in preparation of the proposed roadway for Kaliste Saloom Rd. widening project.

The new right turn lane onto East Farrel Road has also been formed and poured and temporary striping has been updated in portions of the roadway.

This project is approximately 75% complete.

