LCG updates Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project

Contractors have completed the installation of the subsurface drainage system on Ambassador Caffery to Grande Pointe Apartments on Thursday, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

They say they are now working on the removal of the existing roadway pavement in preparation of the proposed roadway for Kaliste Saloom Rd. widening project.

The new right turn lane onto East Farrel Road has also been formed and poured and temporary striping has been updated in portions of the roadway.

This project is approximately 75% complete.

To keep up with future LCG updates, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel