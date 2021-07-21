LCG receives prestigious budget award

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget. This is the eighth consecutive year LCG has been presented with this award.

“Our staff goes above and beyond the minimum requirements of Louisiana Revised Statutes and our local Home Rule Charter in preparing this document,” CPA and LCG Chief Financial Officer Lorrie Toups said. “Our staff takes great pride in meeting and exceeding the recognized best practices for our budget document.”

The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting and exemplifies the Office of Finance and Management’s commitment to provide a budget document that serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communication tool for our community. The Office of Finance and Management is one of only 13 parish and municipal governments in the state to win the prestigious award.