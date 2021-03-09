LCG Rain Barrel Program happening now through May 9

Lafayette's Rain Barrel Program is happening now and will continue through May 9, 2021.

The program is conducted by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department and Lafayette Utilities System.

Since it's start in 2013, the program has offered a way for residents of Lafayette Parish to save money, conserve water and reduce stormwater runoff.

According to LCG, residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and City of Lafayette qualify for one barrel per residence at the subsidized price of $34.50. Additional barrels, or barrels sold to residents outside of LCG’s jurisdiction, may be purchased for $49.50.

All orders must be placed by May 9 and will be available for pick up on Saturday, May 22 at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility, located at 400 Dugas Road.

Rain barrels capture rainwater from rooftops that can be used to water flowers and plants, wash vehicles, and other outdoor non-potable purposes.

LCG says that by collecting and using rainwater, residents are able to supplement their tap water usage, save money on their water bill, and conserve a vital natural resource. Capturing rainwater that would otherwise flow into the Bayou Vermilion also reduces the amount of surface pollutants introduced into the local watershed.

Information about the program, including ordering a rain barrel, can be found at http://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/rain-barrel-program .

LCG

