LCG provides tips for sand bag use

If you are wondering what to do with sand bags collected for the recent tropical events, Lafayette Consolidated Government suggests to store the bags in a dry place away from direct sunlight if keeping it for future use.

Those who do not wish to store sandbags may use the bags for personal purposes, they say, or can return them to the LCG Compost Facility located at 400 Dugas Road (off of North University Avenue) for future use.

