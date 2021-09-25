LCG: Construction on Ambassador Caffery and Dulles Dr.

Construction crews are building a right-hand turn lane on Dulles Drive from Ambassador Caffery.

The new lane will allow drivers to turn without slowing down traffic flow on Ambassador, LCG states.

On Friday, LCG announced subsurface drains were being installed, and the project is part of the Dulles Drive's widening project that is approximately 60% complete.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel