Lawtell Water Works looking to fill supervisor position

LAWTELL — Lawtell Water Works is looking to fill a supervisor position as soon as possible.

The company says that applicants must have plumbing and water plant experience. Also you must be able to read water meters. Excavator experience is helpful but not necessary.

Those interested can pick up an application at the site at 227 J M LaFleur Drive. you can drop your application back off at the site or mail it to P.O. Box 609 Lawtell, La. 70550.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel