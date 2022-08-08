Late summer with us to start the work week

Summer maintains its tight grasp on the forecast as Acadiana gets ready for another work week.

A sunny morning will mean a quick warm up with temperatures jumping into the low 90s by the middle of the day, and the heat index back in the triple digits.

There's enough moisture out there that as we warm up showers will start to bubble up along with some afternoon thunderstorms.

Showers shouldn't be too widespread, but keeping an eye on the radar later in the day wouldn't be a bad idea.

We're not going to have too many changes in the forecast for the next few days, but a bump in moisture later this week will increase rain chances on Wednesday.

