Late summer weather to kick off the work week

The final days of August are going to look and feel like the first few days of the month, hot and muggy with scattered showers.

Rain isn't going to be as blanketing as it was last week, although there's still going to be plenty of rain popping up in the afternoon.

Most of these showers will arrive a long a sea breeze that will fire up later in the day and interact with a deep layer of atmospheric moisture.

Highs will sit in the upper 80s and the heat index well into the 90s through the afternoon, so the heat is certainly sticking around.

As we go through the rest of the week we will gradually see some drier air move into the region which will help with rain chances.

The tropics are looking much more active across the Atlantic Basin, but currently isn't anything that will have any impact on Louisiana.

