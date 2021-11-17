Last mild day before cooler temperatures arrive

It's been a very mild week so far in Acadiana, and it looks like we'll get one more day of mild weather before the pattern changes.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with the high getting up to around 80 in the afternoon with a warm breeze coming in from the south.

There will be plenty of sunshine Wednesday morning but as the day goes on there will be a slow gathering of clouds before the front moves in on Thursday.

Thursday's front will move through in the morning and will provide a few scattered showers but we won't see any strong, blanketing showers.

The bigger issue will be strong winds which will pick up Thursday afternoon coming out of the north around 15-20 mph and gusts pushing closer to 25-30 mph.

Those winds will continue to be strong into Friday with much clear skies and temperatures that will struggle to get much warmer than the mid 60s.

Cool, crisp conditions will last through the weekend before another slightly more pronounced front moves through on Monday.

